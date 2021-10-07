Temperatures will still be mild on Friday with a few scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Saturday will feature areas of rain and thundershowers for the Dakotas. Later Saturday and Sunday this wet weather will impact the eastern Dakotas and parts of Minnesota.

Temperatures will still be mild for the bulk of the area on Friday. Highs will again reach into the 70s with some into the 80s. Expect more cloud cover for the end of this work week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible before the close of Friday. A few high school football games could get interrupted Friday evening.

Saturday morning temperatures will be mild, but the afternoon will be cooler for most. Mild temperatures will still be possible in southern Minnesota and southeastern South Dakota, but many of us will stay in the 60s in the afternoon.

Saturday is shaping up to be cloudier for the region. A low pressure system will start to come together over the Dakotas bringing rain and some thundershowers.

Sunday will be seasonal in terms of high temperatures. Expect highs to top off mainly in the 60s for the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota. Sunday will see a decrease in cloud cover for the western Dakotas allowing for a little warmer air to sneak in.

Areas of rain showers will be possible for the eastern Dakotas and especially over Minnesota on Sunday. Southern Minnesota may end up dodging this weather system.