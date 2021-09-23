A cold front will pass by the region to finish off this work week. This front will draw in cooler air and bring a decent cloud deck and chance of showers for some. Temperatures will stay cool for part of Saturday before our weather rebounds next week.

The cold front will bring cloudy sky for a while as it travels east and southeast on Friday. A few showers will be possible near and along the front. Temperatures will be chilly to finish this week.

The sky will eventually clear behind the front. By the later part of Friday the cold front will be located in southeastern Minnesota and draped across Wisconsin. Showers appear to stay generally light and scattered.

Expect a breeze during the day on Friday. Winds will become northwest behind the cold front. This northwest wind will draw in the cooler air.

Temperatures will be chilly on Saturday morning for nearly the entire region. Most will kick off the day with lighter winds, clear sky, and mid to lower 40s.

Temperatures will start to moderate for the Dakotas on Saturday while most of Minnesota and Wisconsin stay in the 60s.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend. Looks like lighter winds, mostly sunny sky, and mild fall temperatures. This weather should make for a great day to get out and work on the yard, bring in the dock, check out some of the early fall colors, or do what you need to outside.

I plan on taking advantage of the weather and chasing some smallmouth on Sunday!