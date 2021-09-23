BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public information meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Wednesday, Sept. 29, to discuss chronic wasting disease in the Beltrami County area.

The meetings will be held at:

Bemidji High School commons (2900 Division St. W., Bemidji) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. People can attend the meeting virtually by registering in advance.



Kelliher High School commons (345 4th St. NW, Kelliher) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.



Officials from the Minnesota DNR’s wildlife health and big game programs, along with partner representatives from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the University of Minnesota’s Center for Prion Research and Outreach, will present information and answer questions about CWD at each of the meetings.

Deer hunters will learn about the steps they will need to take if they will be hunting in the Beltrami County area.

Details of the events, virtual participation options and additional CWD information are available at mndnr.gov/cwd. Organizers advise attendees to check the webpage for any changes based on the evolving COVID-19 response.