BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County Environmental Services asks that lake shore owners check their moored equipment, docks, lifts and rafts for zebra mussels at the end of the open water season.

Inspection only takes a few minutes and can help in verifying that one's lake is free of the invasive species, said Bruce Anspach, aquatic invasive species lakes technician for Beltrami County Environmental Services

When removing docks and lifts for the season, Anspach says to look them over for zebra mussels and report what one finds by calling Beltrami County Environmental Services at (218) 333-8281, or emailing Anspach at bruce.anspach@co.beltrami.mn.us

Not finding zebra mussels is as important as finding them, and reports should include what was found, the address and the lake.