A cold front will keep much of the area a little on the cooler side to finish this week, but a south wind will draw in warmer air for Saturday and especially Sunday.

This weekend will be dry as high pressure drifts through the region and then to the east. Saturday will be mild with a breeze picking up during the day. It will be rather chilly for some - especially in northern Minnesota with some lower 40s expected in the morning. The afternoon is shaping up to be mild.

The breeze will gradually pick up out of the south on Saturday. The central and eastern parts of North and South Dakota along with western Minnesota will notice the breeze the most.

The wind will continue to blow Saturday night making for a warmer start to Sunday morning. This will also help us get a good jump on the day's warm outlook. Highs could soar into the 80s and 90s for some of us.

Sunday will be breezy again with a south and southwest wind for parts of the Dakotas and most of Minnesota.