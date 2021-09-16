A cold front will keep much of the area a little on the cooler side to finish this week, but a south wind will draw in warmer air for Saturday and especially Sunday.

This weekend will be dry as high pressure drifts through the region and then to the east. Saturday will be mild with a breeze picking up during the day. It will be rather chilly for some - especially in northern Minnesota with some lower 40s expected in the morning. The afternoon is shaping up to be mild.

Saturday will be cool in the morning with mild September temperatures in the afternoon.
The breeze will gradually pick up out of the south on Saturday. The central and eastern parts of North and South Dakota along with western Minnesota will notice the breeze the most.

Saturday will be breezy for the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota.
The wind will continue to blow Saturday night making for a warmer start to Sunday morning. This will also help us get a good jump on the day's warm outlook. Highs could soar into the 80s and 90s for some of us.

Sunday is shaping up to be quite warm for the region.
Sunday will be breezy again with a south and southwest wind for parts of the Dakotas and most of Minnesota.

Sunday's winds will be breezy out of the south and southwest.
