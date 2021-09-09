Temperatures will go from hot to chilly for some over the next few days. Highs could reach the 100s in parts of the Dakotas Friday with some morning low temperatures in the 40s by Saturday morning. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the area this weekend with some showers possible.

We close out this shortened work week with hot temperatures in the Dakotas. It won't be as hot for northeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Friday's forecast for the region.
A cold front will sweep over the area late Friday into Saturday morning. This will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the Red River Valley and northern Minnesota.

A cold front will pop up showers and a few thundershowers Friday night.
Temperatures will be a little cool and fall-like Saturday morning. Some may wake to temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday morning forecast.
The weekend doesn't look all that windy or breezy, but there will be a few hours of a northerly breeze behind the cold front.

A little breeze will be possible behind the cold front that swings through the area Friday night into Saturday.
High temperatures will be dramatically different for some of us going from Friday to Saturday. Western North Dakota could have a thirty to forty degree swing!

Saturday's forecast for the region.
Watch for a few showers to pop up in western and northwestern North Dakota. A few showers may linger near the cold front for Wisconsin.

A few showers and thundershowers will be possible in the region.
Expect a cool finish to the weekend in northern North Dakota and Northern Minnesota. Highs could reach the 80s again for parts of South Dakota with the bulk of the area topping off Sunday in the 70s.

Sunday's forecast for the region.
