In the late-summer fishing season, Goose Gutzman joins Chad Koel to chase crappies. They share their techniques as the Labor Day weekend arrives.

Warm-weather croppies can be tough to find, Koel, the host of Northland Outdoors, says.

Koel says map likely holding areas then cover those areas quickly using your sonar device.

Gutzman, a crappie specialist, uses 1/16 or 1/32 ounce jigs with plastics, experimenting to see what works. Scent application can also provide benefits.

