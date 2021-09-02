Friday's precipitation chances diminish throughout the evening giving way to a very pleasant weekend. Partly cloudy skies will be the theme for the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Friday will see slight chances of rain showers in the afternoon for most of the region. Cloud cover will be greater the further east you go.

Partly cloudy in the central region, overcast to the West
Saturday morning begins the nice weekend with some cooler temperatures. The farther north you, go the cooler it gets -- with 40s in the morning.

50s to the South while a little chillier to the North in the 40s
Saturday afternoon looks to be a very pleasant one with 70s expected across most of the region.

70s for most of the region
Sunday looks to warm up in areas of western North and South Dakota while parts of Northern Minnesota cool down to the 60s.

Partly Cloudy skies for most of the region
For Labor Day itself, it's looking to be a very pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the region. A great last weekend at the lakes.

Warm in the 70s and 80s
