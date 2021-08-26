GRAND FORKS -- Minnesota’s elk season gets underway Saturday, Aug. 28, in Kittson County, and the Department of Natural Resources offered 30 licenses for this year’s season, down from 44 licenses last year but still higher than the 27 licenses that were available in 2019.

The DNR increased licenses from 2019 levels to provide hunters with more opportunities to shoot antlerless elk as part of an effort to keep the elk population within management goals in this northwesternmost Minnesota county. The DNR manages the Kittson central herd near Lancaster, Minn., with a population goal of 50 to 60 elk, but a winter aerial survey in 2020 tallied 102 elk in the Kittson central herd.

The state’s other two herds – the Caribou-Vita herd in northeast Kittson County and the Grygla herd in Marshall and Beltrami counties – remain below management goals, but the DNR does offer a limited number of tags in northeast Kittson County (zone 30), where the herd ranges between Minnesota and Manitoba.

Hunters in 2020 shot 35 elk – 20 cows or antlerless elk and 15 bulls – in central Kittson County (zone 20), and both hunters drawing tags in northeast Kittson County (zone 30) shot bulls. The DNR hasn’t offered a hunt in the Grygla area for several years.

The DNR didn’t fly its aerial survey this past winter because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the agency relied on field reports and modeling data to develop population estimates used to set this year’s more conservative license numbers. Elk hunting in Minnesota is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and licenses are issued by lottery.

Here’s a closer look at this year’s Minnesota elk season:

Saturday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 5: Five antlerless tags and two either-sex tags were available in the Kittson central (zone 20) zone.

Saturday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 19: Five antlerless tags and two either-sex tags were available in the Kittson central (zone 20) zone, and two bull-only tags were available in the Kittson northeast (zone 30) zone.

Saturday, Sept. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 3: Five antlerless tags and two either-sex tags were available in the Kittson central (zone 20) zone.

Saturday, Oct. 9, to Sunday, Oct. 17: Five antlerless tags and two either-sex tags were available in the Kittson central (zone 20) zone.

Report elk sightings

The DNR now offers a web page for the public to report elk sightings online in an effort to help wildlife managers better understand elk management and distribution. The online resource will not show elk reports before or during the elk hunting season, the DNR said, but sightings can be submitted at any point during the year.

For more information on elk in Minnesota, check out the DNR’s elk management page.