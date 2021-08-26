The active and wet weather continues for parts of the area Friday night with more showers and thunderstorms spreading across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Saturday will feature showers and thunderstorms here and there as well. High pressure moves in Sunday bringing drier air to the region.

Friday is shaping up to be a cool one for northern Minnesota and North Dakota. Highs may likely stay in the 60s for some in these areas. Watch for showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms move across Minnesota and into Wisconsin Friday evening. Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to pop up in the western Dakotas Friday evening.

I'd recommend checking the radar as you are waking up Saturday morning. Areas of rain and thunderstorms look likely for parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Scattered areas of showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out for Saturday. I don't see this as a wash out for this first day of the weekend. Continue to monitor the radar for any outdoor activities. I know I will be checking for any lightning before taking the boat out.

Temperatures won't be as cool as some experienced the end of the work week. Highs will mainly make it into the 70s with some 80s Saturday afternoon.

High pressure will build into the region Sunday. This will make for a pleasant and dry finish to the weekend. I'm expecting more sunshine than clouds.

Highs will mainly make it into the 70s Sunday afternoon.