I was fishing with my friend Shane Gesell recently near Alexandria, Minnesota. It was on this trip that I re-remembered why netting the fish that’s on the end of your line can be a good idea. Actually, it’s a good idea for several reasons.

On our recent day on the water, the wind was blowing really hard. We were fishing largemouth bass. The boat was rocking up and down with the waves. This lifting/falling effect can make landing larger fish tricky. We were catching bass consistently, some that were “swingers,” but some were too large to swing. We started the day reaching into the water to hand-land the fish, but it was hard to do with the boat going up and down with the waves.

Not only was it difficult to grab the fish, but if multi-hook lures — crankbaits — were being used, it was dangerous. Shane and I quickly agreed that it would be better for us and the fish if we netted them. We could get the fish in the boat much faster, and much safer.

Even on calm days though, it’s usually better to net the fish. If you’re landing the fish by hand, you have to wear it out pretty good to get a hand on it. If you’re going to keep the fish that’s okay, but if you want to release it, chances for a successful release are reduced.

Fish that are played to exhaustion don’t survive release as well. A fish that’s quickly netted and released has much better odds for survival.

Sometimes you get into a school of fish that are biters and want to get caught. This can be a very brief period of time. To take full advantage of these biters, it’s good to get the fish in the boat and your line back in the water as quickly as possible. By netting the fish, you’ll be able to get your bait back in the water faster, which increases your chances of getting bit.

Final reason for netting: Netting your fish gets your boat partner involved. This is especially good when fishing with kids.

We want kids taking part in the experience. Some youngsters enjoy netting the fish as much as catching the fish, or at least they like netting better than just watching. This is a good opportunity to make them part of the experience and to also teach proper netting technique.

There are three key considerations to netting technique: Net the fish head-first, don’t chase the fish with the net, and don’t put the net in the water until you’re ready to scoop the fish.

Finally, many modern nets like the Clam Fortis nets we use are designed to be fish-friendly. The bags on nets from years past were rough and could damage fish, but that’s not an issue on these nets. Plus, they’re designed to make fish landing easy too.

As we progress through the open water fishing season, keep a net in your boat and use it whenever the bite is good or whenever you have a larger fish on the end of your line or you want to make the fishing experience more fun for your boat partners. That means we should net most of the fish that we’re lucky enough or skilled enough to trick into eating our bait.

Enjoy your time on the water and, as always, remember to include a youngster in your next outdoors adventure!

Mike Frisch hosts the Fishing the Midwest TV series. Follow Fishing the Midwest on Facebook for more “fishy” information.