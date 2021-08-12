The heat is on the way this weekend. Highs will warm back into the 80s and 90s for a large portion of the Upper Midwest with some getting even hotter by Sunday. Conditions look to stay dry, sunny, and a little breezy.

We'll finish off this work week on a cool note. Highs may even stay in the 60s for parts of northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota.

Saturday morning will be sunny and dry. Temperatures will mainly be in the 60s and some 50s in the morning.

Grab the shades and sunscreen for any outdoor activities this weekend. Looks like a sun-filled sky for Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will be the start of a warming trend. After a few cooler days this last week our highs will again reach into the 80s.

Saturday will feature a southwest wind for the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota. This will help boost up our temperatures. A few gusts in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota may reach into the mid and upper teens during the afternoon.

Sunday will get another boost in the temperature category. Parts of North Dakota will be topping off near or above 100°! Expect plenty of sunshine with the heat.

Sunday will be mostly sunny like Saturday.

A breeze will pick up out of the south to finish off the weekend. This breeze won't be as strong as some of the days this last week, but this south wind will usher in the heat and higher dewpoints. The higher dewpoints will mean some hot and sticky days early next week.