The weekend ahead will feature a wide range of temperatures from Friday through Sunday. The heat does return to the Dakotas by Sunday. Watch for showers and storms to push through the area on Saturday into Sunday with the precipitation ending from west to east.

Friday will get warm for the central and western sides of North and South Dakota. The rest of the area will be a little cooler with some staying in the 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms start to pop up in the Dakotas and Minnesota on Saturday. Watch for a better chance of precipitation in the area happening on Saturday night. Temperatures will top off in the 70s and 80s.

Winds will be on the lighter side for the western Dakotas and most of Wisconsin for Saturday. A southeast breeze will pick up for the eastern Dakotas and most of Minnesota throughout the day leading toward a little walleye chop on the north and northwest shores of the lakes.

Scattered showers and T-storms are likely for most of the region on Saturday. Watch for more rain and storms to fill in Saturday night.

The heat returns to North Dakota and South Dakota on Sunday. Highs will make it to the 80s and 90s for the bulk of the region. Showers and thunderstorms slowly push eastward across Minnesota and Wisconsin Sunday.

Precipitation will end from west to east on Sunday. A few showers and T-storms will still be possible for the western side of Minnesota, but as of now the better chance of rain and storms will linger over eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.