In the summer of 2018, Northland Outdoors video host Chad Koel was 417 pounds. Always large during his adult life, as he describes, Koel says he wasn't always able to enjoy his passions in the outdoors.

Glacier National Park in Montana was a family favorite, and Koel says he was limited in what he could enjoy on trips like these. So something had to give, and Koel now shares his weight-loss journey with us.

Now around 200 pounds, the 53-year-old Koel has climbed out of obesity and tackles climbing a mountain himself.

Join him and his brother Dave on this intense hike up Mount Oberlin in Glacier National Park.

