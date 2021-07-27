WADENA, Minn. — A large black bear has been spotted roaming around Wadena, Minn., in recent weeks.
Wadena police logs show several bear calls, including two on July 18: An early-morning report on Ash Avenue Northwest, and an 11:30 p.m. report of a bear roaming near Wesley Hospital.
A bear also was noticed in a Wadena backyard Monday, July 19, on the caller's trail camera on Second Street Southeast.
Residents are reminded to put away any food sources, like bird feeders, as a deterrent to the critters coming back around.
Minnesota DNR's tips on bear safety:
Pay attention to certain times or locations where you're more likely to encounter bears. Bears often use the same areas that we do.
Watch for bears especially at dawn or dusk, as bears typically feed in the morning and evening.
Look ahead on trails and keep an eye open for signs of bear activity, such as scat (feces) or tracks and feeding sites. Keep the headphones at home and enjoy the sounds of nature.
In areas of dense vegetation or rushing water, periodically clap or give a quick shout to alert nearby bears to your presence.
Note that bears use berry patches in late summer (July and August). Pick berries with another person and have a conversation with them, or, if you are alone, play music on your phone's speakers. These sounds can alert the bear to your presence and reduce the chance that you will surprise the bear.
Keep your dogs leashed while recreating. Your domestic dog is no match for a bear. Dogs can trigger a defensive response from bears and cause them to chase dogs back to their owners. If you encounter a bear while with your dog, back away and leave the area. Do not try to separate your dog from an entanglement with a bear.
If you live or recreate in an area with frequent bear activity, carry bear spray and learn how to use it properly. It is effective.
If you encounter a bear, back away slowly and give the bear an escape route. Most often, it will flee before you have much time to react.
In the unlikely event that a bear makes contact with you, fight back.
Do not play dead.
Do not run from a black bear. Running may prompt the bear to chase and no human can outrun a bear.