WADENA, Minn. — A large black bear has been spotted roaming around Wadena, Minn., in recent weeks.

Wadena police logs show several bear calls, including two on July 18: An early-morning report on Ash Avenue Northwest, and an 11:30 p.m. report of a bear roaming near Wesley Hospital.

A bear also was noticed in a Wadena backyard Monday, July 19, on the caller's trail camera on Second Street Southeast.

Residents are reminded to put away any food sources, like bird feeders, as a deterrent to the critters coming back around.

MORE RECENT BEAR NEWS:

Minnesota DNR's tips on bear safety: