FERTILE, Minn. -- Want to participate in community science while also enjoying the outdoors this summer?

The Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas Program’s self-guided BioBlitz event at Agassiz Dunes SNA Pasque Flower Unit is the perfect opportunity to do so.

The nature event takes place over a two-week period -- from Monday, July 26, to Monday, Aug. 9 -- in which participants can visit the SNA and make observations of its biodiversity using iNaturalist, a website and app that helps users identify the plants and animals around them.

The self-guided Bioblitz allows individuals and household groups to get outside and contribute to community science while practicing safe social distancing, a release said.

Located in northwestern Minnesota, the Agassiz Dunes preserve showcases old, gnarly bur oaks growing on high sand dunes that are carpeted with grama and bluestem grasses. The preserve harbors 154 vascular plant species and 31 non-vascular plants. It also serves as home to 30 butterfly species, 69 bird species, 14 types of mammals, three species of reptiles, and one amphibian species, the Nature Conservancy website said.

Those interested in participating should sign up on iNaturalist by joining the Agassiz Dunes Pasque Flower Unit Self-guided Bioblitz 2021 project and read the journal postings, in which they’ll find event updates, guidelines and tips prior to visiting the site.

At the end of the two weeks there will be prizes, and results will be shared with participants. Verified research-grade plant observations will be featured on iNaturalist.

During their visit, participants should wear sturdy footwear, long pants, and be prepared to navigate rough and overgrown terrain. This site does not have official trails.

For more information, contact Alex Miller at (651) 259-5165 or by email at alex.miller@state.mn.us.

Directions to the Agassiz Dunes SNA Pasque Flower Unit: From the south side of Fertile, Minn., drive south for one mile on Hwy 32 to 450th Street SW. Turn west onto 450th St. SW and drive two miles to 130th Ave. Turn north on 130 Avenue and drive 3/4 mile north to where the road turns west. The Pasque Flower Unit is immediately northeast of the corner. Park along the shoulder of the gravel road.