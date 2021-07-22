Friday will bring two chances of spotty showers and T-storms. A few storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Cold front passing through late Friday and early Saturday will help crash our dew points for the weekend, but air temperatures will remain warm to hot.

First round of spotty showers and thunderstorms will work across parts of the eastern Dakotas and northern Minnesota Friday morning and early afternoon. One or two storms may briefly become strong to severe.

Second cluster of thunderstorms re-develop ahead of a cold front moving ESE Friday late afternoon and evening. Any storms that form ahead of this front may quickly become severe with damaging wind gusts and hail.

Saturday will be hot for most of us. Highs again will top off in the 90s south of U.S. 2 with mid and upper 80s along and north of U.S. 2. Dew point levels will drop off sharply into the 50s from Friday's dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wind will be light Friday through Sunday for much of South Dakota, but a little NW breeze can be expected for both North Dakota, Minnesota & Wisconsin.

Sunday will feature more of the same with highs rising into the upper 80s and a lot of us reaching the 90s.