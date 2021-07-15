Besides a few isolated showers and storms in the Dakotas, our weather is shaping up to stay dry, hot, and mostly sunny this weekend. This weather pattern looks to stick around all of next week as well.

We'll finish off this work week with highs ranging from 70s in Wisconsin to mid and upper 90s in parts of the Dakotas.

Isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out in western and central parts of the Dakotas, but most of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will be dry for days.

Saturday will be hot for most of us. Highs again will top off in the 90s in the Dakotas with mid and upper 80s for Minnesota.

Winds will be light Friday through Sunday for Wisconsin and Minnesota, but a little south and southeast breeze can be expected for both North and South Dakota.

Sunday will feature more of the same with highs rising into the upper 80s and a lot of us reaching the 90s.