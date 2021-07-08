Most of the area will see a gradual increase in high temperatures as we move forward in the weekend. Most of us will stay dry besides a chance of showers and storms in the Dakotas on Friday and Saturday.

Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s across the area to close out this work week. Winds will be light on Friday. Watch for scattered showers and T-storms for North and South Dakota.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Saturday. The areas impacted by showers and storms look to mainly be across the Dakotas with the chance ending in the morning for North Dakota.

Saturday will be a little warmer than Friday. Highs make it into the 70s and 80s for the region.

Winds will be light on Saturday.

Sunday will be sunny, warm, and dry. Winds will stay light to finish out the weekend.