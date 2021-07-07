McGREGOR, Minn. -- There is a running joke among the residents of Aitkin County, and the countless cabin owners that seemingly double the region’s population in the summer, “If you dig a hole for a fence post, you also have a well.”

Much of the county is flat, and much of it is low-lying wetlands, making it a perfect place for ducks, muskrats and sadly, mosquitoes by the millions. But if you venture 18 miles northeast of McGregor, past popular lakes like Big Sandy and Minnewawa, and come to the entrance of Savanna Portage State Park, you will notice a decided change in the landscape.

The park is a hilly place, with dozens of miles of hiking options where visitors will see pines and hardwoods towering overhead, and countless rises and valleys that will test the lungs -- and the knees -- of those out for a day on the trails.

But this is Minnesota lake country, so the half-dozen or so small lakes within Savanna Portage are popular places to angle for dinner, winter and summer. The state park is the 10th so far to be featured in our 20-stop series, Minnesota's Backyard.

“Most people that have come to the park today are renting boats to hit the lakes and go fishing,” said Courtney Dowell, the park manager. The ranger station at Savanna Portage has an informative display on the region’s history, as well as electric motors for rent. “We have one designated trout lake stocked with rainbow and brown trout, as well as brook trout. That’s pretty popular for people to try out. Our other lakes are shallower, but we have decent bass and panfish.”

The park’s campground overlooks Lake Shumway, and features more than 60 campsites -- all of which were booked on a recent holiday weekend. And while Aitkin County generally lacks the traffic of the Brainerd Lakes Area and some other summer popular regions of the state, Savanna Portage has actually been attracting travelers for thousands of years.

The park sits atop the Continental Divide, with water on the east side flowing to the Savanna River, then to the St. Louis River, then to Lake Superior. Water on the west side flows to the Mississippi River, which is roughly a dozen miles away, making this patch of land a crossroads for explorers and native people alike. Savanna Portage is named for the challenging 6.3-mile overland trail linking the two watersheds.

While a handful of visitors come to explore the region’s history, many who come to the park find the centuries-old legacy to be a pleasant addition to a weekend of water, woods and wildlife.

“A few people know the history. From my experience, either people know about Savanna Portage and are coming to see the history, or they have no idea, and they learn about it when they get here” Dowell said. “There’s not much in between.”

There are smaller crowds, and a greater level of noise, in winter, as many of the park’s miles of trails are groomed and used by local snowmobile clubs in December, January and February. And those challenging hills and valleys are popular with Nordic skiers as well.

A dock extends out into Lake Shumway seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A dock extends out into Lake Shumway seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Wild blueberries in different stages of ripeness found along the shore of Loon Lake on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Wild blueberries in different stages of ripeness found along the shore of Loon Lake on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A bench and large pines frame a view of Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A bench and large pines frame a view of Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A red-winged blackbird takes flight among the reeds of Wolf Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A red-winged blackbird takes flight among the reeds of Wolf Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A view of Wolf Lake seen from the Continental Divide overlook on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. A natural ridge runs through the park, to the south and west of the ridge water flows to the Gulf of Mexico via the Mississippi River while north and east of the ridge water flows to the Atlantic Ocean via Lake Superior and the St. Lawrence Seaway. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A view of Wolf Lake seen from the Continental Divide overlook on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. A natural ridge runs through the park, to the south and west of the ridge water flows to the Gulf of Mexico via the Mississippi River while north and east of the ridge water flows to the Atlantic Ocean via Lake Superior and the St. Lawrence Seaway. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A mosaic of lily pads covers the surface of Lake Shumway seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A mosaic of lily pads covers the surface of Lake Shumway seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Hardwoods line the Continental Divide Trail seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Hardwoods line the Continental Divide Trail seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
People use the fishing dock at Lake Shumway seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
People use the fishing dock at Lake Shumway seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A boardwalk crosses a marsh on the Savanna Portage Trail seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A boardwalk crosses a marsh on the Savanna Portage Trail seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A green frog rests in the shallows of Loon Lake at dusk seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A green frog rests in the shallows of Loon Lake at dusk seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Conifer trees reflect in the waters of Wolf Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Conifer trees reflect in the waters of Wolf Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The beach area at Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The beach area at Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The colors of the sunset are reflected in the waters of Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The colors of the sunset are reflected in the waters of Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A canopy of hardwood trees covers the Continental Divide Trail seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A canopy of hardwood trees covers the Continental Divide Trail seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
One of many hiking trails seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
One of many hiking trails seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Late day sunshine illuminates the shore of Savanna Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Late day sunshine illuminates the shore of Savanna Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The pavilion at Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The pavilion at Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The Savanna Portage hiking trail seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The Savanna Portage hiking trail seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The Continental Divide overlook seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The Continental Divide overlook seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A spider creates a web among the pine branches hanging over the shore of Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A spider creates a web among the pine branches hanging over the shore of Loon Lake seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Red pines near Lake Shumway catch the last light of the day on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Red pines near Lake Shumway catch the last light of the day on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The colors of the sunset reflect in the still waters of Loon Lake on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The colors of the sunset reflect in the still waters of Loon Lake on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Savanna Portage State Park north of McGregor, Minnesota. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

The park is located 10 miles off state Highway 65, so experts suggest calling ahead or making online reservations for the popular campground, which is usually 90% full or better on summer weekends.

Notable nearby

If you are hungry after a long day of hiking and are longing for pizza, you have come to the right region. On the shore of Big Sandy is a branch of the popular Zorbaz chain, which serves a wide variety of specialty pies, and in McGregor are two local eateries serving excellent versions of the classic bar pizza, Mark’s Bar on Highway 210 and the Buckhorn on McGregor’s main street.

Insect advisory

That aforementioned abundance of low-lying wetland in Aitkin County makes the region a perfect breeding ground for all manner of insects -- especially those that like to bite and bug unsuspecting hikers. When out in the woods, carry insect repellent or a Thermacell, wear sleeves and pants if the weather allows, and check thoroughly for wood and deer ticks when you are done.