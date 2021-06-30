Hot and dry for most of the area for this 4th of July weekend. Watch for a front to pop up showers and thunderstorms sometime later on Sunday.

We'll kick off this holiday weekend with highs in the 90s for most of the area. Expect plenty of sunshine on Friday.

Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds for parts of the Dakotas. More sunshine again for Minnesota.

There will be a south breeze for North and South Dakota on Saturday. Winds look light for Wisconsin and most of Minnesota.

Saturday will be hot for most of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Your StormTRACKER weather team has been tracking a cold front to arrive sometime later on Sunday. This front will likely pop up showers and thunderstorms before the end of the weekend. Watch for changes and stay tuned on the StormTRACKER weather app.

Winds will still be out of the south and southwest for most of the region on Sunday. It will be a little breezy here and there.

Hot for the 4th! Highs will range from upper 80s to some over 100° to close out the day.



