A low-light day might be your big day on the water.

In this episode of Northland Outdoors, Chad Koel hits the lake in overcast, rainy conditions as the fish leave their cover and Koel uses a topwater technique with buzz bait.

"I try to reel it just fast enough to keep it on top," Koel says.

Long casts are a must, he says, as fish swimming close to the surface are more likely to spot you or your boat.

Koel says the technique can easily lure in new anglers since the presentation is so visual and rewarding.

