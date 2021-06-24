Temperatures will take a break from the heat this weekend. Winds look to be light for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin with a little breeze here and there for the Dakotas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the region both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday likely won't be a washout for the area, but areas of showers and some embedded thundershowers will be likely.

Saturday will be a little cooler than some of our past weekends. Highs will range from 70s to some 80s.

Winds look to stay on the lighter side for most on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north and northeast for the region.

Sunday will also feature a chance of showers and some thunderstorms.

Winds will again be out of the north and northeast on Sunday. North and South Dakota will have a little more wind than Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Temperatures top off in the 70s and 80s with scattered showers and T-storms possible on Sunday.