DULUTH — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds walleye anglers on Mille Lacs Lake that a two-week walleye fishing closure will be in place July 1-15 aimed at reducing the number of warm-water walleyes that are caught and released but die anyhow due to stress.

Catch-and-release walleye fishing will be allowed through June 30 and will start up again from July 16 to Sept. 15, after which one walleye per day can be kept between 21 and 23 inches.

Fishing for all other species is as usual all summer on the big central-Minnesota lake, but generally limited to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the walleye closure.