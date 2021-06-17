A strong northwest wind will draw in cooler air to parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Friday. Saturday will be quite mild with more sunshine than clouds. Sunday will bring more changes as rain and thundershowers slide in from west to east.

Friday will be warm and mild besides a strong northwest wind across the area.

Winds will go fairly light for the eastern Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin on Saturday.

Although Saturday won't be as hot as some of our recent days; the combination of sunshine and light winds will make for a great day.

If you are running in Grandma's Marathon the weather will be cool Saturday morning, but dry with light winds out of the northwest. The entire region looks to have a very solid Saturday in terms of weather.

While Saturday will be a beautiful day, Sunday may not be ideal for outdoors. Rain and thunderstorms will move into the Dakotas early on Father's Day and spread east throughout the day. Temperatures will be much cooler for some with a breeze picking up as the showers continue to traverse the region.

Although not everyone will have a washout, showers and rumbles look likely on Father's Day.