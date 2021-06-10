Chad Koel mixes it up in this episode of Northland Outdoors.

"There is no rule that says you have to use a bait as intended by some engineer or designer in a lab someplace," Koel says.

Fishing waters he hasn't seen before and noticing a thick moss on the lakebed presented a challenge.

So Koel assembles his worm hook and weight to keep his presentation above the top of the weeds. A power drop.

"It's all about adapting your presentation to the situation that you're given by the lake or by the fish," Koel says.

