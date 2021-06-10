After a hot and humid week our weather will make a change just in time for the weekend. Highs will be a little cooler and morning temperatures will start in the 50s for most. Expect sunny sky and a breeze during both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A cold front will sweep across the region on Friday. This front will bring a chance of showers and storms. The storms will be in eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin by the evening hours.

Behind the front we can expect dry conditions and clearing sky.

The dry air and clear sky overnight Friday will lead to cooler temperatures by Saturday morning. If you plan on tenting this weekend it will be cool both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Saturday afternoon won't be as hot as this last week, but warm temperatures with plenty of sunshine is what is on tap!

Saturday will start off with very light winds, but a little breeze will pop up in the afternoon. Northern Minnesota will have sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph out of the northwest.

Sunday will be a little warmer than Saturday. Expect another dry and sunny day!

The breeze will pick up again during the afternoon on Sunday.