Most of the weekend appears to stay dry and hot with only a couple chances of thunderstorms. Dewpoints will mainly stay in the 50s with some reaching the lower 60s. This means it won't be hot and muggy, but mainly just hot with drier air sitting over the region. A cold front is expected to slide through on Sunday.

Friday will be hot with a chance of thunderstorms developing in the western side of North Dakota. The rest of the Dakotas and Minnesota will stay dry.

Highs to finish off this work week will make it into the 90s with some reaching 100. The shorelines of Lake Superior will be cooler, but you won't have to travel that far inland to reach the heat.

Expect a warm start to Saturday and Sunday. If you are out camping it will stay quite warm during the overnight hours. Morning lows may only drop to the 60s and with some staying in the 70s overnight.

Expect a breeze most days to go with the heat. Northern Minnesota may start off with light winds on Saturday, but the breeze will pick up throughout the day out of the south and southwest.

Saturday will be another hot day. Dewpoints will mainly be in the 50s with some lower 60s leading to a hot, but not all that muggy of a day.

We are tracking the potential for a cold front to slide through later in the weekend. This will bring down temperatures behind the front and also bring a chance of thunderstorms to parts of the region.

Sunday will still be warm, if not hot. Watch for a chance of thunderstorms to close out the weekend.