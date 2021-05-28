CASS LAKE, Minn. — The Chippewa National Forest has rescinded the current forest order in regard to outdoor group occupancy, which limited the allowable outdoor group size permitted in the forest to 50 people or less.

The order is being lifted in accordance with the state of Minnesota guidelines that went into effect on May 7. The removal of limiting group size includes outdoor events, gatherings, recreation activities and group campsites in the national forest. Occupancy size at campsites, including group sites, will be limited to site capacity, a release said.

Visitors are urged to continue taking the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local health and safety guidance. If visitors to the forest are not fully vaccinated (at least 2 weeks past your final dose), CDC guidance indicates you should continue to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing in areas where larger groups of people may gather.

These areas include but are not limited to, high-density developed recreation sites, congested trailheads, along popular hiking paths, and around visitor information boards, parking areas and shelters.

Opportunities to camp and recreate on the Chippewa National Forest are plentiful, including backcountry sites and developed fee campgrounds to choose from. An online interactive map of recreation opportunities, including campsites, is available on the forest website.

Visitors can also visit the forest website or call their local office to check the status of campgrounds and other forest facilities before heading out. While visiting the forest or any of your public lands, remember to recreate responsibly.

For campsite reservations please visit www.recreation.gov or call (877) 444-6777.