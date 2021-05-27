BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Aquatic Invasive Species Program opened a free watercraft decontamination station on Monday, May 24. The site is operated by Beltrami County level two watercraft inspectors who were trained the previous week to become DNR-authorized, a release said.

Boaters should consider getting a watercraft decontamination if they are launching into multiple water bodies within five days of each other. The decontamination process typically includes hot water flushing of the watercraft with 100- to 140-degree water, and can take anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes.

The location of the watercraft decontamination site is behind Target in Bemidji at 2400 Middle School Road. For other decontamination sites, visit www.mndnr.gov/decon. If a watercraft needs to be decontaminated, boaters can call (218) 760-8519 to set up an appointment.