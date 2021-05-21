This Memorial Day -- the most popular boating holiday of the year -- there likely will be more first-time boat owners on the water than any other year in history, a release from the Water Sports Foundation said.

This is because people looking for socially distanced family fun drove record boat sales in 2020, as more than 415,000 people became first-time boat owners, the release said.

As a result, officials are encouraging safety training and promoting safety tips for new boaters in time for the holiday.

“The pandemic literally saw hundreds of thousands of newcomers join the ranks of first-time boat owners,” Jim Emmons, Water Sports Foundation executive director, said in the release. “So we’re taking extra precautions to proactively share safe boating strategies.”

According to 2019 U.S. Coast Guard figures, 70% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the operator had no safety instruction. Conversely, only 20% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the operator had received a nationally approved boating safety education certificate.

In Minnesota, boaters can learn more about boating and water safety by taking the Minnesota DNR’s boating safety course online or in a classroom course taught by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/boatingcourse.

“We’ve identified a dozen top tips for keeping boaters safe that we believe can positively impact boater safety while maximizing enjoyment on the nation’s waterways over this holiday season and beyond,” Emmons said.

Boating safety tips from the Water Sports Foundation: