BEMIDJI -- Anglers were out on Lake Bemidji before dawn on Saturday, May 15, for Minnesota's fishing opener.
With sunrise set for 5:42 a.m., anglers were on the Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier and out on their boats well before. Some were launching from Cameron Park while others were already out on the water.
Anglers fish off the Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier at dawn Saturday, May 15, 2021, during the Minnesota fishing opener. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Anglers fish near Bemidji State University at dawn Saturday, May 15, 2021, during the Minnesota fishing opener. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Anglers fish on Lake Bemidji as the sun rises above the clouds on Saturday, May 15, 2021, during the Minnesota fishing opener. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Joe DeMars fishes where the Mississippi River hits Lake Bemidji on Saturday, May 15, 2021, during the Minnesota fishing opener. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
An angler fishes on Lake Bemidji as the sun rises above the clouds on Saturday, May 15, 2021, during the Minnesota fishing opener. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)