BEMIDJI -- If you take a stroll along Lake Bemidji this weekend, you'll likely spot families of Canada geese nestled in the grass near the shore.

Little goslings, probably only a few days old, are already braving the water as they learn to swim and search for bits of food among the mossy, rock-covered shoreline.

According to All About Birds, Canada geese typically nest on a muskrat mound or other slightly elevated sites near bodies of water. They prefer a spot from which they can have a fairly unobstructed view in many directions.

So make sure to keep an eye out for their fluffy yellow feathers next time you loop the lake.