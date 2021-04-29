We'll end the work week on a warm and breezy note. Temperatures get a nice boost for Saturday with more sunshine than clouds expected. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the region on Sunday.

Temperatures will range from 50s in Wisconsin to mid and upper 80s in the western Dakotas to close out this week. The eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota look a little breezy for Friday.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend. It will be warm and pleasant for the region with mostly sunny sky.

It will be a little breezy early in the day Saturday, but winds do appear to be fairly light in the afternoon for the eastern Dakotas and most of Minnesota.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. Precipitation will start in the Dakotas and spread eastward throughout the day.

Sunday doesn't look as warm for most, but won't be cold either. The scattered showers will not impact everyone, but check your StormTRACKER app for the latest conditions in your area.