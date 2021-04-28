A casual evening bike ride around Diamond Point Park on Tuesday swiftly turned into a wildlife photoshoot after my husband and I spotted a pair of common loons swimming along the shoreline of Lake Bemidji.

Once we spotted the large, regal birds, I couldn’t bear to pass up the chance to get some photos of the gorgeous creatures. Thankfully we only live a few blocks from Diamond Point, so we booked it home to grab my camera and drove back to the park, hoping they hadn’t flown off in our absence.

We parked the car and rushed down to the shore. Meanwhile, about 100 yards from the beach, a group of loud teenagers made their way across the park and I was quite concerned that if the birds hadn’t already left the area they soon would with the amount of commotion happening nearby.

We walked along the beach where we had last seen the loons but didn’t spot them right away. So, we went a little further down the shore and all of a sudden a black-headed creature popped up out of the water and greeted us with the familiar, eerie call of a loon.

I've lived in Minnesota for 15 years, so it wasn't as though I'd never seen or heard a loon before. However, I recently purchased a new telephoto lens that is perfect for capturing birds from far away. So I was thrilled to have the opportunity to get some quality photos of our state bird.

I spent 10 minutes or so following the lone loon along the shoreline and snapping some pictures when my husband noticed a second head pop up out of the water a little further down the beach. It appeared to have just been on an extended underwater fishing excursion without us noticing.

The two birds took their sweet time, but eventually joined one another near the “point” of the shoreline for which the park is named, and one began to show off just a bit and flapped its wings at us while the other continued to dive down into the water every minute or two in search of dinner.

After about an hour -- and a few hundred photos later -- we meandered away and left the loons to finish their evening meal in peace.

Annalise Braught is the editor and a photographer at the Pioneer. She can be reached at (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.