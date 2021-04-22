ST. PAUL -- Prospective Minnesota bear hunters have until May 7 to apply for a 2021 bear hunting license.

Applications for the fall season lottery should be submitted online at dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html or by telephone at 888-665-4236.

A total of 3,575 licenses are available in 13 permit areas. The fee to apply is $5. Successful applicants will pay $44 for a resident license and $230 for nonresidents. The season is open from Sept. 1 through Oct. 17.

Lottery winners will be notified by June 1. The deadline to purchase licenses awarded by lottery will be Sunday, Aug. 1. Any remaining unpurchased licenses will be available starting at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The no-quota area that includes east-central and far northwestern Minnesota is not part of the lottery drawing and will have an unlimited number of licenses available.

Bear permit numbers for quota areas have remained unchanged since last year to allow bear population numbers to gradually increase and support a robust bear population.

For more bear hunting information go to dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/bear/index.html.