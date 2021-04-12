CASS LAKE, Minn. — The Chippewa National Forest is adjusting the allowable outdoor group size permitted in the forest to 50 people or less, in accordance with the state of Minnesota guidelines that went into effect on March 15.

The new directive includes outdoor events, gatherings, recreation activities and group campsites in the national forest.

Visitors are urged to continue taking the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local health and safety guidance, a release said.

Additionally, to support a safe and enjoyable experience for all, the USDA Forest Service encourages visitors to wear a mask in National Forest System lands, where physical distancing cannot be maintained and when an individual is likely to interact with others outside their household.

These areas include but are not limited to: high-density developed recreation sites, congested trailheads, along popular hiking paths, and around visitor information boards, parking areas and shelters.

Opportunities to camp and recreate in the Chippewa National Forest are plentiful, including backcountry sites and developed fee campgrounds to choose from, the release said.

An online interactive map of recreation opportunities, including campsites, is available on the Chippewa National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa. Occupancy size at campsites, including group sites, will be limited to site capacity or 50 people -- whichever is less.

Visitors can also visit the forest website or call their local office to check the status of campgrounds and other forest facilities before heading out.

For campsite reservations, visit www.recreation.gov or call (877) 444-6777.