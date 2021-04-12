BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, in the meeting room at Lazy Jack's, 6735 Fairgrounds Road NW.

Anyone interested in helping to maintain hunting opportunities for future generations and to improve habitats for deer and other wildlife is welcome to attend, a release said.

Chapter membership is open to residents of Bemidji, Blackduck, Bagley, Fosston, Cass Lake and surrounding communities.

The chapter is looking for persons interested in event planning, fundraising, wildlife, seed/tree distribution, and public relations, as well as other activities, projects and services related to hunting.

Anyone who attends the meeting will get an MDHA ball cap. For more information, call Jim White at (218) 368-9092.