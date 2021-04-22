FARGO -- As open-water fishing and recreation continues to throttle toward its summer peak, Northland Outdoors wants you to share aspects of your lake with other readers.

You certainly don't have to divulge your favorite 4 p.m. fishing location or the bait you use. We're just looking for a personal touch, such as why this is your favorite lake, the activities most popular at this lake and other characteristics. Of course, send us a photo of your lake as well.

You don't even have to be an angler to participate; we'll welcome anyone who just enjoys the lake life and their recreational values.

Share your lake in the "This is My Lake" series.

For those of you on the move, you can always submit more lakes you enjoy.