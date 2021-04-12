The 16-pound, 6-ounce walleye that Jared Shypkoski of Dickinson, N.D., caught March 13, has been confirmed as the new record, Game and Fish Department personnel reported Monday morning.

Shypkoski reeled in the 33-inch fish while trolling crankbaits in the Eckroth Bottoms area of upper Lake Oahe. He said he knew the walleye was big as soon as he started reeling.

“It's pretty surreal, still, I guess,” Shypkoski said in a previous story. “I can't believe it, that's for sure. It's been my goal for a lot of years, and I actually didn't ever think I would achieve it.”

Shypkoski’s trophy topped the previous record of 15 pounds, 13 ounces taken in 2018 by Neal Leier of Bismarck, approximately 30 miles upstream on the Missouri River near the Fox Island boat ramp.