A few showers and gray skies are possible across the far eastern Dakotas and parts of Minnesota Friday and Saturday morning. Sunshine and relatively "calm" wind is expected Saturday afternoon area-wide. Breeze increases Sunday across the Dakotas





Friday will be a cool day with a mixture of 40s & 50s. Scattered showers are possible across the eastern Dakotas and parts of Minnesota.

Showers will move east Friday night and will be scattered.

Sunshine increases Saturday from west to east. Slight chance of showers across far north central and north eastern Minnesota Saturday morning. Wind will be fairly calm are-wide.

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday with a mixture of 50s & 60s. Breeze will increase throughout the day across the Dakotas.

Wind gusts across western North Dakota Sunday afternoon may reach into the 30 mph range.