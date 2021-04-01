A south breeze will help draw in the warmer air to the region on Friday. Morning temperatures this weekend won't be as cold as we experienced earlier in the work week. The weekend looks dry with warm afternoon temperatures.

It will be breezy across the area on Friday. Temperatures will warm to the 50s across Minnesota and Wisconsin and warmer to the west.

After a few very cold mornings this last week it will be nice to wake up to cool, but not as cold of mornings this weekend.

Saturday will be beautiful across Minnesota. Light winds and comfortable afternoon temperatures will make for a great day to get outside. Expect a little breeze for the Dakotas.

Saturday will be mild and warm for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Winds are still looking to stay fairly light for Minnesota on Sunday with a little breeze again for the Dakotas.

A few areas will approach the 80 degree mark on Sunday afternoon. I'm leaning toward a little more cloud cover on Sunday compared to Saturday's forecast.