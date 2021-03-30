Minnesota would have its first-ever early September teal season and shooting hours would go to sunset for the entire duck hunting season under changes proposed Monday, March 29, by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR released its waterfowl hunting proposals that will be the topic of a virtual public town hall meeting April 1.

The changes also include a five-bird limit on Canada geese for the entire fall season and allowing hunters to shoot geese over water statewide — not just on land — for the early September goose season.

Comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through April 11 and the new rules are expected to be in effect for the 2021 season.

The DNR also proposes changing its waterfowl seasons by zone, including:

North zone: Keeping a 60-day season with no split. The 2021 season dates would be Sept. 25 to Nov. 23.

Central zone: Keeping a 60-day season with a five-day split. The 2021 season dates would be Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, and Oct. 9 to Nov. 28.

South zone: Implementing a 60-day season with a five-day split rather than the 12-day split implemented the past nine years. The 2021 season dates would be Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, and Oct. 9 to Nov. 28.

The early teal-only season would run statewide from Sept. 4 to 8.

For information on how to participate in the online virtual meeting, or to make written comments, or to learn more about the proposed changes, go to DNR’s waterfowl management page. Comments may be submitted by completing an online comment form at dnr.state.mn.us/wildlife/waterfowl/waterfowl-public-input.html through April 11.

The DNR said it developed the waterfowl regulation proposals after public engagement efforts during the past few months, which included an online questionnaire, direct staff outreach and a survey of hunters.