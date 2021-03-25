Swedish fishing equipment company ABU Garcia recently published a list of the top 100 fishing spots in the U.S., and nine Minnesota locations were featured -- with many located in the northern half of the state.

The company asked fans to submit their favorite angling locales across the country, which were then judged and ranked by “leading voices” in the fishing world, the ABU Garcia website said.

At the top of the list for best fishing spots -- coming in at No. 4 -- was the Red River of the North, which forms the border between Minnesota and North Dakota. According to the website, the Red River’s most popular species of fish is channel catfish, and the best time to fish is late spring through early summer.

“The area between Fargo, N.D., and the Canadian border is paradise for those who like to catch channel catfish, walleye or even musky,” the website said. “This stretch of the river has plenty of them all, as well as some smallmouth bass, pike and even sturgeon. The Red River of the North offers quantity and quality for the species of gamefish most popular with today’s anglers with numerous access points near population centers along the North Dakota-Minnesota border.”

The other eight ranked fishing spots in Minnesota are:

Mille Lacs: Ranked No. 17 on the list. Its most popular species of fish was reported to be walleye, smallmouth bass and northern pike. The best time to fish the location is May through June.

Boundary Waters: Ranked No. 39 on the list. Its most popular species of fish was reported to be walleye and northern pike. The best time to fish the location is May through September.

Lake of the Woods: Ranked No. 42 on the list. Its most popular species of fish was reported to be walleye. The best time to fish the location is all year depending on the type of fishing (but the season is closed mid-March through mid-April).

Rainy Lake: Ranked No. 54 on the list. Its most popular species of fish was reported to be pike and walleye. The best time to fish the location is spring and summer.

Leech Lake: Ranked No. 56 on the list. Its most popular species of fish was reported to be largemouth bass and walleye. The best time to fish the location is spring and summer.

Mississippi River pools at Redwing: Ranked No. 71 on the list. Its most popular species of fish was reported to be smallmouth bass, largemouth bass and walleye. The best time to fish the location is spring through fall.

Lake Minnetonka: Ranked No. 78 on the list. Its most popular species of fish was reported to be largemouth bass. The best time to fish the location is April through October.

Lake Vermilion: Ranked No. 80 on the list. Its most popular species of fish was reported to be walleye. The best time to fish the location is May and June.

To view the complete list, visit ABU Garcia’s website: www.abugarcia.com/pages/abu-100-years