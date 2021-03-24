Tracking light moisture for the eastern Dakota's & Minnesota Friday through Saturday. Breeze increases Saturday afternoon and will stay up through Monday. Sunshine with 50s, 60s, and 70s returns Sunday.

Friday clouds increase with highs mainly in the 40s. Low 50s for areas south of I-94. Chance of light showers across the eastern Dakota's and western MN.

Saturday will be cool and cloudy with highs in the 40s. Breeze will begin to pick up in the western Dakota's. Showers with wet snowflakes mixed in at times for parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Futurecast Saturday morning shows light showers mixed with snow.

Sunday will be mild, sunny, and breezy across much of the region. highs west of I-29 will reach in the 60s to low 70s.

Wind gusts may approach into the 40s Sunday afternoon west of I-29.



