Late-season ice fishing may be the ideal time to raise a trophy fish through the ice.

In this episode of Northland Outdoors, Chad Koel goes on a ice fishing expedition in shallow water, landing perch and other panfish.

Need some inspiration for spending time outdoors? Watch all of the latest Northland Outdoors videos for tips, techniques and places to go. You can find us on Facebook for the latest outdoors stories in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western Wisconsin, or follow us on Instagram.