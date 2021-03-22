Recent warm, dry and windy weather has created high fire danger conditions across northwest Minnesota . The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday implemented restrictions on open burning in northern Beltrami County, along with Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Pennington and Roseau counties.

Beginning Wednesday, March 24, the DNR will restrict open burning in southern Beltrami, northern Cass, Clearwater, Itasca, Mahnomen, Polk and Red Lake counties.



The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in the affected counties until restrictions are lifted, the DNR said.

DNR conservation officers in recent days have responded to numerous fire-related calls in northwest Minnesota, including arson fires in Marshall and Kittson counties, the DNR’s Division of Enforcement reported Monday. Officers also issued citations for negligent acts that resulted in wildfires.

“Escaped debris burns are the number one cause of wildfires. That’s why we issue these restrictions,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “They really work – we’ve reduced wildfires by nearly a third since we started spring burning restrictions.”

McCoy encourages residents to use alternatives to burning, such as composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For information on how to compost yard debris, visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris.

People who burn debris will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property, the DNR said.

Burning restrictions for additional counties will be added as conditions change. Restrictions will be lifted when wildfire risk subsides.

Mother Nature isn't helping much. According to the National Weather Service, most of northwest Minnesota will miss rain in the forecast expected Tuesday for parts of the region.

For more information, visit mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions; or Minnesota Incident Command System, mnics.org.







