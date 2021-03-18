Winds will be rather breezy, if not windy, all weekend long. Strongest winds will be on Saturday over the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota. The south wind will be a fairly mild one and will lead to melting most of the snow that is still left from earlier this week. We are tracking areas of rain showers later on Sunday.

Expect a breezy and mild Friday with plenty of sunshine to close this work week.

It will stay breezy Friday night into Saturday. This will lead to a warm morning and with mild afternoon temperatures. Expect plenty of sunshine for Saturday as well.

Winds will be blustery for the region on Saturday. Sustained winds will be in the teens to even 20s with gusts even higher throughout the day.

A slow moving low pressure system will start to develop late in the weekend. Areas of rain showers will be possible before the weekend ends. Watch for areas of rain the first few days of the work week.

Sunday will still be mild, but more cloud cover is expected with rain showers possible.