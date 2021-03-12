GRAND FORKS — It was a successful endeavor, a way to jumpstart winter tourism on Minnesota’s Northwest Angle after a disastrous summer, but a winter road from the south end of Lake of the Woods to the remote area at the top of the state will close after this weekend.

The winter road, which opened in late January, crosses 22 miles of ice beginning at Springsteel Resort north of Warroad, Minn., and 8 miles of land along the Manitoba-Minnesota border before coming out on a county road that leads to the Angle and an ice road to Flag and Oak islands.

The last northbound travelers to the Angle can use the road through Saturday, March 13, but travel Sunday and Monday will be for departures only, said Brett Alsleben of Points North Services, one of the partners in the Northwest Angle Guest Ice Road project.

“The land portion is pretty rough,” Alsleben said. “You won’t get stuck — it’s just rough.”

Resorts and other businesses on the Angle banded together to develop the winter road as a way for visitors to drive to the Northwest Angle during the ongoing closure of the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential travel.

Surrounded on three sides by Canada, the Northwest Angle is only accessible from Minnesota by crossing some 40 miles of Lake of the Woods. In the summer, that means the only way to reach the Angle without driving through Canada is by boat — a risky proposition when the wind blows — or floatplane.

Accessing the winter road cost $120 to the Northwest Angle mainland and $145 to the islands. More than 800 people have purchased passes to use the road since it opened, Alsleben said, a number that will increase after the final weekend.

Driving the 40 miles through Manitoba to reach the Angle by road hasn’t been an option for anyone but permanent Angle residents and workers deemed essential since March 21, 2020, when the U.S.-Canada border closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite repeated efforts by members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation and others, Canada has yet to address requests to allow Angle-bound visitors to drive through the sparsely populated area of Manitoba, even though they’re traveling to a U.S. destination.

Prospects for reopening the border — and the summer tourism season — remain uncertain.