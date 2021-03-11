High pressure will slide through the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend allowing for sunshine and quiet weather across the region. As this area of high pressure departs the region another low pressure system will develop over Wyoming and Colorado leading to snow and rain moving into South Dakota late Saturday into Sunday.

Expect plenty of sunshine for Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin on Friday. Temperatures will stay a little cooler where the band of snow moved through South Dakota into northern Minnesota on Wednesday.

North Dakota and northern Minnesota will wake up below freezing Saturday morning under a clear sky.

Saturday afternoon looks to be the pick time period of the weekend. Highs will reach into the 40s and 50s across the region. Watch for showers and areas of snow to develop in southwestern South Dakota.

Snow and rain will enter the region for the second half of the weekend. This area of low pressure will slide across South Dakota Sunday and bring rain/snow to parts of southern Minnesota on Monday. Areas of the north of this low will stay dry and breezy Sunday.

An east breeze picks up to close this weekend. Winds look to be sustained in the teens to 20 mph range.

The east wind on Sunday will make for a chilly day in the Duluth and surrounding area with highs only in the 30s around the shoreline.